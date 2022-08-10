Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading 2% Higher

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.69. 602,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 545,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Curaleaf Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

