Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Financial Analysis

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -46.89% -204.64% -36.64%

Risk & Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -22.8, suggesting that its share price is 2,380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Curative Biotechnology and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $11.04, indicating a potential upside of 364.13%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.81 -$24.75 million ($1.41) -1.69

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats Curative Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

