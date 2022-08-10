CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

