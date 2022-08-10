CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

