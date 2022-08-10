Cyclone Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cyclone Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 850,000 shares trading hands.

Cyclone Power Technologies Price Performance

About Cyclone Power Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclone Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.