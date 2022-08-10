Cyclone Power Technologies (OTCMKTS:CYPW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPW – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cyclone Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 850,000 shares trading hands.
Cyclone Power Technologies Price Performance
About Cyclone Power Technologies
Cyclone Power Technologies, Inc, a research and development engineering company, focuses on developing, commercializing, marketing, and licensing its cyclone engine technology in the United States. It is developing cyclone engine, an external heat engine that generates mechanical power by expanding super-heated steam rapidly inside its cylinders.
