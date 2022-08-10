DAD (DAD) Market Cap Hits $21.88 Million

DAD (DAD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and $514,770.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

