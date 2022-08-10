Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Up 10.9 %

DFCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 17,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,882. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

