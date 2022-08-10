Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 14,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

