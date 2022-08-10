Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 77.7% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $202,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.