Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $73.52. 44,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,224. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 181,228 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,953.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3,509.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.