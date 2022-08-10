Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $54,457.51 and $144.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

