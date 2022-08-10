DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Shares Down 0.7%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

DBM Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling.

