DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.32 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,714 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

