Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.96.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

