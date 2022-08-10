Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

DSWL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Deswell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

