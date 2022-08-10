DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,935.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $156,935.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,783,540 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

