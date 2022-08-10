Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.