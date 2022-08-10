Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Down 3.3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.18 and last traded at $91.18. Approximately 1,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.29.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

