Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra Stash purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944 ($12,015.47).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

