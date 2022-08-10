Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 10,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

