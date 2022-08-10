Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys Shares of 5,184 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,654. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

