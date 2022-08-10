Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,092,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.19. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

