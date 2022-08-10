Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $158,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 437,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,252,346. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 8.82%.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

