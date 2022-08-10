Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $326,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

