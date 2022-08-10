Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,959. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

