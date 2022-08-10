DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,790.00

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $604,942.56 and $2,790.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,026,532 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

