Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.47 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and approximately $426.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00254533 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

