Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. 19,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 138.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8,014.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.