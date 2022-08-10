Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

