Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Dominion Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

NYSE:D traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 2,755,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

