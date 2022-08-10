DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 2,227 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,787,770. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $282.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

