DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 322 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.2 %

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS traded up $10.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.28. 119,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,487. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

