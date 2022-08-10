DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,968. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

