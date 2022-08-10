DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1,225.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 99,698 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 386,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,206. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.