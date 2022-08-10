DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 205,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

