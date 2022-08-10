DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 515,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

