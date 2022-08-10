DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 198,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

