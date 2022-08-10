Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 286,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

