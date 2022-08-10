DPRating (RATING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,372.00

DPRating (RATING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $304,742.66 and approximately $17,372.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,905.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064522 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.