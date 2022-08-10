Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

