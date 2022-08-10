DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.99. 288,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

