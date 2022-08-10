DT Investment Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.23. 5,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.81. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

