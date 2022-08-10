Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of AMN opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

