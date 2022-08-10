Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

CF stock opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

