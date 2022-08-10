Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SunPower by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

