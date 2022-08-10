Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 5,516 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,516 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

