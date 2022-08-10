DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DUET Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.