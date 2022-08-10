Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in IDEX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

