Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

