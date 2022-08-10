Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 7,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,104. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

